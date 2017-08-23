Security video shows man boarding fire truck and stealing it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -An East Moline man who police say stole a fire truck and crashed it into rocks along the Mississippi River has been charged with felony theft and driving drunk.

Nathan Stottler made his first appearance in Rock Island Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, one day after the crash.

Sources say Stottler, 40, had been kicked off a city bus earlier in the day, and hopped on the unattended fire truck parked outside a local business.

Security video from the shop shows a man who appears to be Stottler, boarding the emergency vehicle, and after several minutes, taking off.

Police say Stottler drove the truck to Hampton, where he crashed it on the edge of the river, and then jumped into the water. Ironically, he was rescued by police and firefighters.

A neighbor of Stottler's told WQAD News 8 that she saw him drive the fire truck to his apartment Tuesday afternoon, park it, and then take off again.

A search of Stottler's criminal record shows at least two prior DUI's, and he was currently out on bond on battery charges for resisting a peace officer.

Bond is set at $250,000.