× Rain chances look small for the rest of the month

Another pleasant summer day it turned out to be as we had sunshine with a few clouds mixed in and highs only in the upper 70s. Tonight, clear skies will persist with cool lows dropping in the lower 50s. Some outlying areas to our north could dip in the upper 40s once again.

This temperature pattern will not change for a good solid week with highs remaining between 75 and 80 degrees and overnight lows in the 50s.

I see a couple of very weak disturbances that will graze the area during this period. One will bring some broken cloudiness on Saturday morning with the next arriving on Sunday night. That one may deliver a passing light shower to a small portion of the area which may linger into Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here