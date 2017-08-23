× “Life is too short to be ordinary,” reads the final excerpt from still-missing University of Illinois student’s diary

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois– The mother and younger brother of a missing University of Illinois student from China are now in Illinois.

26-year-old Yingying Zhang has been missing since June 9th. Investigators believe she is dead, but her body has not been found.

Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9th. He has plead not guilty.

RELATED: Suspect visited website about how to plan a kidnapping before Zhang’s disappearance

During a news conference Tuesday, her family called for more help in the search for Zhang’s body.

RELATED: University of Illinois increases campus security following kidnapping on campus

Her parents were also given replicas of a diary found in Zhang’s apartment. The original is still considered evidence in the case.

The final entry of Zhang’s diary reads, “Life is too short to be ordinary.”