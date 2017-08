Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois -- The judge in the case of a teen accused of slashing a puppy's neck has granted a request from the teen's attorney for a mental health evaluation.

The 17 year old appeared in court today but his attorney asked for more time to complete the evaluation, continuing the hearing until October.

The teen, who police say used a box cutter to slash the throat of a puppy in Kewanee, faces animal torture and aggravated cruelty charges.