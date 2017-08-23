Geneseo will debut a new look to Bob Reade Field in 2017. The project includes new turf, stands, pressbox, and more. The Maple Leafs hope to open new look home with 55th consecutive winning season.
Geneseo rolls into 2017 with new look home
