Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Multiple calls overnight have left several Davenport Police officers out investigating into the morning.

A spokesperson from the department confirmed that there were a couple reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Scott Street around 2:30 a.m.

Another call overnight was a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of Lillie. This call led officers on an investigation that is still being conducted.

We will update this post as information becomes available.