Davenport family offering cash reward after bullets hit their house

DAVENPORT – Police say around 4 a.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 2100 block of Dixwell on Tuesday, August 23rd.

When they arrived they found one home was damaged.

That house belongs to Amber Davis. Davis tells News 8 that she woke up to a loud sound. When she walked into her living she noticed four bullet holes, three in their living room wall and the other one went through her window.

Davis says she’s thankful none of the bullets hit any of her children in the house.

“It’s hard especially when you got children. I got a five-year old that asks me if anybody’s going to shoot at the house again. It’s sad,” said Davis.

Davis and her husband are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides a tip that leads to an arrest.

“I feel people will talk more with money,” said Davis.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

Tuesday’s incident comes after a recent uptick of shots fired in Davenport.