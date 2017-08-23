× Costco is officially headed to Davenport

DAVENPORT — The Davenport City Council unanimously approved the zoning request to build a Costco store.

The new building will sit on nearly 18 acres on E. 53rd St., near the Davenport fire station.

Before the final vote, the city held three hearings to get the public’s input. There were some concerns about the additional traffic it would bring but Costco will add two entrances on 53rd St. to help with the issue.

The plan is to have the store open by next summer.