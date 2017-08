× Coach Kirk Ferentz donates $1 million to Iowa hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, will donate $1 million to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital to help researchers working to improve survival rates for premature babies.

The donation will fund the Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research. The Ferentzes are donating the money in honor of their granddaughter, who was born at just 21 weeks old in 2014.