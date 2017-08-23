× Bettendorf Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in bank robbery

BETTENDORF — At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Bettendorf police responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Great Southern Bank, located inside of the HyVee on Devils Glen Road.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, a male suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the teller.

While there was no weapon visible, the suspect inferred that he was carrying one.

The suspect left on foot, heading east, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Riverdale Heights Elementary, Hopewell Elementary, and Pleasant Valley High School were placed on lock down for approximately 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as being a white male with a white goatee and facial hair, in his mid 40’s – early 50’s, approximately 6ft. tall, and was described as wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt with stripes, a tan ball cap, wire rim glasses, and a light color do-rag covering his hair.

The Bettendorf Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911.