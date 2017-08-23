American Red Cross teams up with local fire departments for “Sound the Alarm” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The American Red Cross is teaming up with several Quad City fire departments for a new campaign aimed at preventing house fires.

The Red Cross and local community leaders met today in Davenport for the "Sound the Alarm" kickoff.

Working closely with the Bettendorf, Kewanee, Moline, Muscatine, and Rock Island fire departments, the Red Cross' "Sound the Alarm Save a life" goal is to install 700 free home fire alarms.

The American Red Cross first launched their Home Fire Campaign in 2014 in an effort to reduce house fire deaths by 25%.

The "Sound the Alarm Save a Life" event is a new signature event to help in those efforts by raising house fire awareness around the country and our community.

If you need smoke alarms or are interested in volunteering, you can find all of the information on the event here.