Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- A Silvis woman is revealing her secrets to a long life as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

LaSalle Gasahl, who was surrounded by friends and family, said she exercises everyday because it's important to keep your legs moving.

But her real secret to life is to love your fellow man because in the end, we're all human beings.

You can see our conversation with LaSalle in it's entirety below.