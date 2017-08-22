× Rail crossing repairs to lead to road closures in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa — A pair of rail crossings in Clinton will be close for repair later this week.

The Canadian Pacific Railroad will work on the crossings at 36th Avenue North and McKinley Street and 11th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.

The 36th and McKinley crossing will be closed beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 a.m. for replacement of crossing panels. It is scheduled to re-open by Friday, Aug. 25.

The 11th and Roosevelt crossing will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. with work wrapping up by Friday, Aug. 25.

Anyone with questions about the closings or the projects can call the city engineering department at (563) 244-3423.;