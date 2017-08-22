× NEWS 8 TRIO: 3 ways to use fresh peaches

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Denise and Johnnie bring you some amazing ideas on what to do with those fresh peaches you have in your kitchen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peach and brie biscuit Simple & delicious grilled peaches Cool & refreshing fresh peach wine slushie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy!

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".