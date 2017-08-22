NEWS 8 TRIO: 3 ways to use fresh peaches
Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.
Denise and Johnnie bring you some amazing ideas on what to do with those fresh peaches you have in your kitchen.
- Peach and brie biscuit
- Simple & delicious grilled peaches
- Cool & refreshing fresh peach wine slushie
Enjoy!
Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".