Here’s a few trends officers notice while investigating growing violence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- Four people are sitting in Scott County Jail after Monday's shooting in Davenport on 15th and Main Street.

Police say the incident is gang related as with a lot of the recent violent acts in the Quad Cities.

"Most definitely it's gang related," says Scott County Sheriff, Time Lane.

The four suspects taken into custody include 20-year-old Willie Hicks and 19-year-old, Zoe Ogden.

Police say Ogden is affiliated with a local gang.

"They`re young, they`re teenagers and they basically operate with the same philosophies and as the other gangs in the Quad Cities," says Lane.

Davenport is using their gang investigation unit to help target the violence with help from the Quad City's Federal Task Force, an FBI sponsored group stationed in the Quad Cities.

Lane says people living peacefully in Davenport are not the targets, because local gangs are targeting each other.

"People are actually targeting the individual they are shooting at... The individual that is not involved in this street gang, they are far less likely to be involved in a shooting," says Lane.

Still, he says people should do their part to keep each other and themselves safe.

"Make sure their cars are locked and... loaded guns or any guns are taken out of the vehicles each time. That lowers the chance the guns will get into the wrong hands," says Lane.