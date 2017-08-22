Grilling with Fareway: Shrimp Boil Packet Meal

Posted 7:14 am, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:47AM, August 22, 2017

We are bringing the southern tradition of a shrimp boil to the grill! Healthy, fresh ingredients are combined in individual packets for a fun, delicious meal.

What you need to make Shrimp Boil Foil Packets:

  • Corn on the cob
  • Red potatoes
  • Shrimp
  • Turkey sausage
  • Olive oil
  • Parsley
  • Old bay seasoning

Cut potatoes, corn and sausage into ½ inch pieces. Place these items on foil along with shrimp. Drizzle with olive oil, old bay seasoning and parsley. Wrap tin foil to create a sealed packet. Place on grill for 20 minutes.