Grilling with Fareway: Shrimp Boil Packet Meal

We are bringing the southern tradition of a shrimp boil to the grill! Healthy, fresh ingredients are combined in individual packets for a fun, delicious meal.

What you need to make Shrimp Boil Foil Packets:

Corn on the cob

Red potatoes

Shrimp

Turkey sausage

Olive oil

Parsley

Old bay seasoning

Cut potatoes, corn and sausage into ½ inch pieces. Place these items on foil along with shrimp. Drizzle with olive oil, old bay seasoning and parsley. Wrap tin foil to create a sealed packet. Place on grill for 20 minutes.