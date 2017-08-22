× DeWitt police searching for “person of interest” in Monday mugging

DEWITT, Iowa — Police are looking for a “person of interest” they believe mugged a man at Westbrook Park in DeWitt the evening of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to a media release, a 29-year-old man was walking on a paved trail through the park a little before 7 p.m. on Monday when he was approached by another man, approximately 30-to-40 years old who asked him for money. When the victim said he did not and continued walking down the trail, the suspect came up from behind him, struck him in the back and face and tried to reach into his pocket when the victim fell to the ground. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, chase him into nearby woods and called police.

DeWitt Police, along with deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and a K9 unit, searched the park but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, with long, curly brown hair wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants.

Police are attempting to identify a person-of-interest that matches that description who visited a local business around the time the robbery occurred. They say it is believed the person may be traveling cross country via bicycle.

DeWitt Police sent a scanned image of the person-of-interest, but when asked, said they could not produce a non-scanned, photographic image. The image sent by DeWitt Police is below: