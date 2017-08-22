× Clinton Police respond to reports of explosion, discover device in roadway

CLINTON, Iowa — On Monday, August 21, at 9:00 a.m., the Clinton Police and Fire units were dispatched to the 300 block of 21st Place in Clinton, after neighbors reported hearing a loud bang and observing smoke rise from the roadway.

Once on scene, responders found an expended device in the street.

Remnants of the device were turned over to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of State Fire Marshal for examination.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Clinton Police Department and State Fire Marshal.