Burlington city manager changes mind, will remain in post

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The Burlington city manager has changed his mind about leaving his job.

Jim Ferneau had sent an email to the City Council members on Aug. 4, announcing his intention to resign in October from the post he’s held for more than five years. He said he’d concluded that he was not “meeting their desires for what they want to see from management.” He’s also said the recent death of his daughter factored into his decision.

The Hawk Eye reports that Ferneau rescinded his resignation Monday night after several people asked him to stay on, including Mayor Shane McCampbell. He told Ferneau that he and the council members are rejecting his resignation and are calling him back “to work as our permanent city manager right now.”