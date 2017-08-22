× Pleasant summer days ahead

The clouds we saw throughout the morning finally gave way to sunshine this afternoon and some very comfortable temperatures as 70s for daytime highs were widespread across the area.

The pattern in the days ahead look more impressive as a persistent flow out of the northwest will control our weather not only for the rest of the work week but likely into the upcoming weekend as well.

With this pattern, the first thing you might want to consider is shutting off the A/C. Second, any outdoor plans that needs attention for more than several days, then this is your week. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Whats even better is that no weather disturbances will get caught in this flow. So, either sunny to mostly sunny skies will be expected as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

