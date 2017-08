× Break-in reported at Galena Antique Mall

GALENA — Antiques and collectibles were stolen from the Galena Antique Mall over the weekend, authorities say.

A break-in at the mall was reported Saturday, August 19th, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. ┬áDeputies found that at least one person “forced entry” into the business and “stole antique coins and Civil War collectibles.”

It was not immediately clear what time the break-in happened.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call┬áthe Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141.

Callers providing info that leads to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $2,000.