Break-in reported at Galena Antique Mall

GALENA — Antiques and collectibles were stolen from the Galena Antique Mall over the weekend, authorities say.

A break-in at the mall was reported Saturday, August 19th, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found that at least one person “forced entry” into the business and “stole antique coins and Civil War collectibles.”

It was not immediately clear what time the break-in happened.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call the Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141.

Callers providing info that leads to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $2,000.