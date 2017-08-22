× Arsenal Bridge maintenance closes access point downtown Moline

MOLINE — Access to the Arsenal Bridge will be limited while workers perform maintenance.

Starting Tuesday, August 22nd, the bridge will be closed at 4th Avenue and 14th Street downtown Moline. The bridge will be accessible at River Drive, however.

Civil Construction will be performing bridge maintenance that is expected to last through late September.

A detour is in place. Click here to see traffic conditions in Moline.