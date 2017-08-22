Another shots fired incident leads to Davenport car chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Four people have been arrested in connection with another shots fired incident.

Police say they were called to 15th and Main Street Monday, August 21, just after 4:30 p.m. Police found the suspects when they arrived but a car chase ensued. Police were able to stop the car on East Columbia near Tremont Avenue, which is south of 29th Street and Garfield Elementary School.

Zoe Ogden and Willie James Jr. Hicks were arrested. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Weekend incidents in Davenport from Friday, August 18 to Monday, August 21st:

Two men wounded in shootings Sunday night, August 20th and Monday, August 21st

One man killed in Sunday morning shooting, August 20th

Police Chief reacts to recent uptick in shots fired calls

Man killed in Friday morning shooting, August 18