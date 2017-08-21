× We Need YOUR Questions About Illinois’ Longest Running Fair!

The 162nd Bureau County Fair begins this Wednesday, August 23rd and on Thursday, August 24th, News 8’s Angie Sharp is having “Breakfast With…” Gary Monier, Fair President. We’ll be meeting him at the Bureau County Fairgrounds after enjoying some breakfast at Four and Twenty Cafe, located at 420 S. Main Street in Princeton, Illinois.

This “Breakfast With…” comes after we went live in kayaks on Lake Potter in Rock Island to promote last weekend’s Floatzilla, spoke about Iowa’s own budget battle with Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam at Hickory Garden Family Restaurant in Davenport, and discussed the controversial school funding bill with Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson at Country Style in East Moline.

