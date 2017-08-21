× Vigil planned in honor of Trudy Appleby

EAST MOLINE — A vigil for a girl who went missing 21 years ago has been scheduled for Monday, August 21st at 7 p.m.

The vigil is in honor of Trudy Appleby, who vanished from her neighborhood at age 11.

In recent developments in the case, Moline police have named the person they say was the last one to see her.

William “Ed” Smith died in 2014, but investigators are releasing new details that place the missing girl with Smith on Campbell’s Island in East Moline the day she disappeared.

“The Moline Police Department was told by a witness that he observed William “Ed” Smith, in a late model Chevrolet 4-door near Smith’s residence in East Moline on Campbell’s Island in the late morning hours on August 21, 1996″, said Detective Michael Griffin in a news release.

The vigil will be at 167 Avenue of the Cities from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Details below:

