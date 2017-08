A pimple is basically just a clogged pore but, as described in this video, what’s inside is a whole deeper issue.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, there’s no definitive cause for pimples, or in more severe cases – acne, but anyone can get them. Though they are not serious, they can cause scaring.

If you have acne, you are advised to

Clean your skin gently

Try not to touch your skin

Avoid the sun

