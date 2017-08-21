× Two Dixon businesses burglarized

DIXON, Illinois — Dixon Police are seeking information in two burglaries to local businesses.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning, August 21, officers of the Dixon Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at Town and Country, 1135 North Galena Ave.

During the investigation, it was learned that an unknown subject forced entry and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The second burglary occurred at the Coin Wash Laundromat, 512 Chicago Ave.

An unknown subject entered the business and forced entry into two coin-operated video gaming machines.

The subject left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Dixon Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

At this time, it is unknown if the burglaries are connected.