Tracking next and only round of thunderstorms for the rest of the week

That eclipse was a sight to see earlier today. Hope you were able to enjoy it! Now my sights are set later tonight.

Skies are calm for the time being, but that will change later on tonight as the next and only round of showers and thunderstorms for the week is expected to roll on through. A cold front will be pressing on through some time after midnight bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall could be plentiful in spots with amounts close to an inch. Before the front moves in overnight lows will drop around 70 degrees.

Clouds will linger as we start off our Tuesday before some clearing slowly returns that afternoon. Throw in a nice breeze from the northwest and you’re looking at highs in the upper 70s! In fact, the rest of the week daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

