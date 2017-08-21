Officials announce new Iowa license plate design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have announced the winner of online balloting for new license plates that will grace Iowa vehicles in the years to come.

The Iowa Transportation Department said Monday that the design dubbed "City and County Reboot" received more than 113,000 votes. The design's top blue border contains city and country images and the bottom green border is intended to evoke growth, nature and wellness.

Finishing second was an option called "Flying Our Colors," which was based on the state flag. The rural theme of "The Great Wide Open" finished last.

Sharp social media criticism greeted the three options. Their designer said in response that she was artistically hamstrung by law enforcement considerations.

The state plans to begin issuing the new plates next year.