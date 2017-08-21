× Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer in northern Jo Daviess County

APPLE RIVER, Illinois — A motorcyclist hit a deer on a two-lane highway, causing him to lose control of his bike.

It happened just south of the Wisconsin/Illinois border in rural Apple River, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to East Stagecoach Trail, west of North Gabel Lane, at 8:54 p.m. Sunday, August 20.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Kevin T. Smith, was headed eastbound on East Stagecoach Trail when he “struck a deer on the roadway,” the statement said. Smith was taken via EMS to the Apple River Airport where he was then flown to the hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.