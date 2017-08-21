Man wounded in Davenport shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening, according to police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20th in the 1600 block of West 42nd Street, near North Sturdevant Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

At the scene, police said they found a man who was wounded and shell casings in the area. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There have been no arrests made. If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, August 21st there were reports of a shooting off 9th Street and Gaines Street. Police were on scene, but there has been no official word on what the situation was there.