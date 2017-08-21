× Iowa State Fair’s 1.13 million visitors sets attendance mark

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — This year’s Iowa State Fair set an attendance record, with more than 1.13 million people visiting the 11-day event in Des Moines.

The fair announced Monday the fair that wrapped up Sunday had an unofficial attendance of 1,130,071. That topped the previous record of 1,117,398 set in 2015.

The busiest day was Saturday, Aug. 12, when 120,833 visitors were counted at the fair.

The Iowa State Fair has been held since 1854. Next year’s fair will be held Aug. 9-19.