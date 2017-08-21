Galesburg students view solar eclipse as remarkable Science lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -

Lombard Middle School turned the solar eclipse into an outdoor science lesson.

"I can see it," exclaimed Bryce Harter, 12, on Monday, August 21.

Tilting their heads and donning safety glasses, kids see the magic.

"It looks like the moon is covering a crescent over the sun," said Hailee Joyner, 12. "It's really cool."

So cool, that in District 205, it becomes a Science lesson for the century.

"It's orange and black and so far away," said Sarah Barnes, 12.

After classroom talks about the eclipse, it's even more amazing to experience it in person.

It's a sight that also impresses grown-ups, like Math teacher Derek Clayton.

"You can tell they've been excited all day," he said. "They're jazzed up and ready to go."

The solar eclipse is something that needs to be seen to be believed. These youngsters are believers.

"It's getting bigger, closing in on the sun," said Capre Ferguson, 12.

Since it only lasts a few minutes, kids really feel the urgency, sensing the rarity of this reality.

"The last one was in 1918," said Harter. "That was a very long time ago."

Look after look, through the clouds and special lenses, something they'll always remember.

"The best part is knowing that not very many people get to see this," Joyner concluded. "It makes you feel special and unique."

At Lombard Middle School, a lot of curiosity, enthusiasm and wonder over the 2017 eclipse.

Galesburg also turned the eclipse into a city-wide event.

Amtrak offered special passenger rail service for the day. Discovery Depot held a special viewing party and activities. Local businesses also offered deals for shoppers, diners and overnight stays.