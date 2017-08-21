× Dixon Police seek the public’s help after several vehicles burglarized overnight

DIXON, Illinois — The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s help after receiving several reports of burglary to motor vehicles.

The break-ins took place sometime during the night of Sunday, August 20, through the early morning hours of Monday, August 21.

They all occurred on the southeast side of Dixon.

According to Dixon Police, an unknown subject or subjects gained access to unlocked vehicles and garages and took numerous miscellaneous items.

In an effort to learn the identity of those involved, Dixon Police are urging residents to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible.