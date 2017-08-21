Community reacts to increase in shots fired incidents in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - There's been an uptick of shots fired incidents in Davenport that police say could be the result of retaliation.

The most recent shootings happened just hours apart on Sunday, August 20th and Monday, August 21st ending up with one man dead and another injured.

So far this year, Davenport police have responded to 110 shots fired calls. During the same time period last year, police responded to 95 shots fired calls.

"We have had target specific shootings and we've had retaliations and I think that increases the number," said Police Chief Paul Sikorski in a press conference.

Six of the shots fired calls have taken place in the last week.

"It's a problem all over the city, at this point I think the widespread nature of these incidences, whether it's shots fired or shootings make that point," said Marion Meginnis, Davenport 3rd ward alderwoman.

Daniel Teague started Boots on the Ground two years ago in response to the violence.

He's now calling on people to start building relationships with those affected.

"We go out and we talk with them about how they feel about the situation," said Teague.

Teague says it's community involvement that is going to make a change.

"We need to get back out here and start building relationships back in the community, see what's going on," said Teague.

He'll be holding a community meeting on September 9th to get more people involved.