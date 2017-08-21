Good morning! We’ve finally made it to the day of the Great American Eclipse! However, we’ll have some cloud cover and rain to get through. Some showers and storms from the west will be moving in this morning. By lunchtime, most of the rain will have weakened, and we’ll be left with some broken cloud cover. This may get in the way of the start of the eclipse at 11:48 AM. By the peak around 1:15, there may be enough breaks in the clouds to get a good view. The end of the eclipse will be around 2:38 PM.

I expect most of the afternoon to have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. However, our attention turns to this evening and tonight with our next chance of strong storms. A cold front will be moving in late this evening, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Some hail will be possible with these storms. These will continue through the early morning hours before they exit by the sunrise.

We’ll start out Tuesday dry, but with some lingering cloud cover. The sunshine will return by the afternoon, and a nice breeze from the northwest will keep us in the upper 70s! For the rest of the week, we’ll remain in the upper 70s with more sunshine.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham