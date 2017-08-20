Volunteers build all inclusive playground in Eldridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eldridge, Iowa-- North Scott Rotary Club and volunteers are building a new playground that caters to people of all ages and abilities.

The playground is located at Sheridan Park in Eldridge Iowa. They're calling it Inspirational Playzone.

The play zone is specifically designed so that all people can be included and enjoy a day at the park.

The park cost about $150,000 dollars to build but the North Scott Rotary Club was able to raise about $200,000.

With the extra funds, project leaders are already planning to expand it.

Project leaders hope to be finished with the playzone in a few weeks.