× Two people shot overnight in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, officers responded to gunfire in the 100 block of E. 35th Street, not far from Brady Street Stadium. Police found one person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Roughly ten minutes later, another person showed up at Genesis East Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

The conditions of the two victims were unknown Sunday afternoon.

Over the past week, there have been at least eight other shots fired incidents in Davenport. Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the shootings have been target-specific and retaliatory.

Sikorski said more patrols will be out on the streets to address the recent uptick in gun violence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.