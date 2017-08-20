× Two people in critical condition after Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five people were seriously hurt in a car accident near St. Ambrose University.

The accident happened around noon on Sunday, August 20. According to Davenport Police, a truck was headed east on Rogalski Drive/High Street. While crossing Harrison Street, it was hit by a southbound Buick.

Police say there were five people in the Buick, and all of them were seriously hurt.

An adult female and 14-year-old male were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are both in critical condition in Iowa City.

The driver, who is an adult male, as well as an adult female and a 10-year-old female were taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The Davenport Police Department’s traffic safety unit is still investigating the crash.