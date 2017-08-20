× Strong storms possible Monday… Eclipse viewing still a concern

We kept the temperatures in check today thanks to plenty of clouds along with a few passing light showers. This developed along a warm front that positioned itself right on top of us the entire day.

The chance overnight still is isolated otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows only dipping around the upper 60s.

By early morning, I’ll be keeping an eye on a lonely thunderstorm that is expected to ride in from the northwest by Monday morning before giving way to broken cloudiness through the rest of the day. Fingers and toes crossed that we’ll have enough breaks in between clouds to view the maximum coverage of the eclipse which is scheduled around 1:15pm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Cold front arrives Monday night when showers and thunderstorms will be more likely. One of two of these storms could become severe with winds in excess of 60 mph is possible.

The rain will begin to exit the area Tuesday morning before skies slowly improve. Highs on Tuesday will only reach 80 before a bright and even more comfortable stretch of upper 70s takes over for the rest of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

