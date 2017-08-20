Saint Ambrose kicks off Welcome Week for incoming freshmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Dozens of college freshmen filled the campus with their belongings, ready to move in the dorms.

Classes start on Monday for Saint Ambrose Students and they're making sure students are feeling welcomed.

This kicks off their "Welcome Week" where they provide student activities to get freshmen involved.

Sports teams and campus groups pitched in to help students and families move in to make them feel more comfortable.

New this year are three labs for undergraduate students in engineering and physics.

Saint Ambrose is debuting three new varsity programs that includes women's lacrosse and both men and women's swimming and diving.