More widespread rain moving in for some on Sunday

Showers and storms this morning are looking much more widespread south of Highway 30. A nice batch of rain will continue to move eastward through most of the morning and early afternoon. By the afternoon, much of the rain will have weakened. Places north of Highway 30 may remain dry. With the rain and cloud cover, this will keep our temps only in the low to mid 80s.

A few more showers and storm are possible tonight, and lows will be near 70.

We’ll be dealing with some cloud cover and a few showers on Monday for the Great American Eclipse. Fingers crossed that we’ll have enough breaks in the clouds to view it! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the rain will hold off until later that evening as a cold front approaches us. Some of these storms may become strong to severe.

The rain will begin to exit on Tuesday, and the afternoon is looking dry and breezy. It will be much cooler with highs near 80. Beautiful weather will follow later that week with highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham