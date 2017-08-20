Hidden in the woods of Galena is a place where adventure never ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALENA, Illinois -- For more than 58 years, a hidden gem found deep in the woods of Galena has been attracting families and couples from all over the country.

Chestnut Mountain is a winter and summer resort that sits along the rolling hills of Galena.

Many families escape to the resort from Chicago, Iowa, Wisconsin and even the Quad Cities.

For Tony Albert and Ali Grise from Bettendorf, their much needed weekend getaway is what brought the couple to the resort.

"A mini vacation to get away from reality of work and everything," said Albert.

"It's fun to not have responsibilities of everyday life and parent life," added Grise.

The resort is a chance for first timers to experience new adventures with a handful of unique activities.

In the winter, the resort caters to snow bunnies with 19 runs weaving throughout the mountain.

Then, come summer, the resort is opens its unique rides and hiking trails that range up to 3,500 feet in length and also range in still level.

"We've also got our alpine slide, biplane, mini golf and segway tours," said Mike Murphy, General Manager at Chestnut Mountain.

Many staff members like Murphy have working at the resort for decades. Murphy and his sister, Erin have been managing the resort for 35 years.

Murphy started at the resort as a bus boy then transitioned into the ski rental shop and worked his way up to General Manager.

"We all look at ourselves as one big family," said Murphy. "A lot of great people out of the Quad Cities and Clinton come up weekly and most have been here 30 something years."

Many employees at the resort say after decades, seeing guests smile never gets old.

For more information on Chestnut Mountain resort visit www.chestnutmtn.com