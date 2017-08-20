Four democrat governor candidates speak out at Scott County Democrat picnic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Iowa Democrats looking to challenge Governor Kim Reynolds gathered at the annual Scott County Democrat picnic.

Four of the seven gubernatorial candidates attended the picnic speaking out on the issues important to them.

"It's quite a big field... which is great because then Iowans get to really find someone that really resonates with them," says Emilyne Slagle, Scott County Democrat.

Several local and state officials also were in attendance.

Organizers say it's a way for local democrats to connect with their elected officials and raise funds for the party.