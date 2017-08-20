Community members build sixteen bikes for special needs children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Sixteen children with special needs are getting bicycles built just for them.

Community members built sixteen special tricycles at Mills Chevrolet on August 20th.

The event was organized by Mississippi Bend Trykes, a non-profit organization that raises money to provide adapted trykes to children with special needs.

"For a child to be able to ride a bike when maybe they've been been told they would never be capable of doing it, is really such a rewarding thing for both the child, family and everyone involved," says Katie Powers, Mississippi Bend Trykes.

The bikes were provided to the children that same day at no cost to their families.

The group has provided more than 50 tricycles to children with special needs.