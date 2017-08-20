× 10 Navy sailors missing, 5 injured after destroyer collides with giant oil tanker

USS JOHN S. MCCAIN– Ten U.S. Navy sailors are missing and five have been injured after the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer and an oil tanker three times its size collided near Singapore early Monday.

American and Singaporean ships and helicopters are involved in a search-and-rescue mission after the early morning collision, at the entrance of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. The destroyer was on a routine port visit when it crashed with the merchant vessel.

Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) tweeted prayers for the sailors and support for the search crews.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight – appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

The vessel is named after his father and grandfather.

This is the second time in two months a Navy destroyer based at the 7th fleet’s home port of Yokosuka, Japan has been involved in a collision at sea. Seven sailors were killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship south of Japan in June.