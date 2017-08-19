× The heat will crank back up on Sunday

The weekend has been off to a great start! The sky will remain mostly clear Saturday evening, and lows will fall into the low 60s by early Sunday morning.

However, the heat and humidity will crank up by Sunday afternoon! Highs will be near 90 in the Quad Cities with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm is possible late on Sunday with the best chance west of the Mississippi River. A few more showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours.

While we’re looking forward to the Great Amercian Eclipse on Monday, we’re going to have to battle some cloud cover and rain chances. We’ll have some scattered cloud cover in the middle of the day, and I can’t rule out some passing showers or storms. On the flip side, most of the widespread rain will hold off until later that evening and overnight. Fingers crossed we’ll be able to see it! Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will begin to exit by Tuesday morning, and gorgeous weather will follow. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham