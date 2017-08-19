× Police identify Davenport shooting victim

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have released the name of the man shot and killed in a Davenport neighborhood.

Du’Jor Simpson, a 22-year-old from Davenport, died on Friday, August 19.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the 500 block of W. 14th Street for reports of gunfire. Officers found Simpson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Over the past week, there have been at least eight shots fired incidents in Davenport. Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the shootings have been target-specific and retaliatory.

Sikorski said more patrols will be out on the streets to address the recent uptick in gun violence.

Detectives are still investigating Simpson’s death, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.