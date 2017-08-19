× Firefighters battle flames at Bettendorf apartment building

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Fire crews spent several hours battling an apartment fire in Bettendorf.

Firefighters were called to 1824 Sutton Place in Bettendorf around 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. The six-unit apartment building is located near Harris Pizza.

A witness told News 8 they saw one person taken to the hospital.

Officials were not immediately able to confirm any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Dona Tafa lives in the building with her family. She said she went back in to grab some personal items, but the smoke quickly made it hard to breathe.

“Everything kinda went black when I saw all the smoke inside. I just ran out, and I got out in time, because it was coming in really fast. The fire was strong and dangerous, so I ran out,” said Tafa.

Smoke was visible from several miles away.