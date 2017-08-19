Christmas came early for hundreds of children in East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Moline-- Kids and their families lined up by the hundreds for a toy drop in East Moline.

Project Toy Drop took place at Phoenix Body Solutions gym. It went from a gym to what looked like a toy store filled with stuffed animals, board games and other toys.

"We're bringing toys to kids in need in the community," says David Clevenger, President of Kids Wish Network and gym owner.

Kids Wish Network is a national group that helps kids in need. This is the first time for the toy drop in the Quad Cities.

"We want to give these kids a Christmas in the summer," says Clevenger

All the toys were new and donated to the toy drop.

"I think it's a wonderful thing because some kids don't have the opportunity to have things."

Around 1000 kids got to pick up to 4 toys and take them home.